Security official among five injured in Quetta blast

Quetta Blast

QUETTA: At least five people, including a security official, got injured in a blast on Quetta’s Qambrani road on Monday, reported ARY News.

According to rescue officials, the injured have been shifted to a nearby hospital for medical attention.

Citing an initial investigation, the police said some explosive device planted roadside went off, as a result of which, five people, including an FC man and four passers-by, got injured.

A spokesperson for the Balochistan government, Liaquat Shahwani confirmed that the five people were injured in the blast.

On getting information, a contingent of security forces reached the site and cordoned it off to collect evidence.

This is a second explosion in Quetta city in less than a week’s time. At least seven people, including three leaders of the Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam (Nazar­yati), were killed and 14 others injured in an explosion in the border town of Chaman, Qila Abdullah district Friday last.

JUI-N’s naib emir Maulana Abdul Qadir Luni was the target of the attackers, officials said. He suffered injuries in the bombing.

