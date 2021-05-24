Security official among five injured in Quetta blast

QUETTA: At least five people, including a security official, got injured in a blast on Quetta’s Qambrani road on Monday, reported ARY News.

According to rescue officials, the injured have been shifted to a nearby hospital for medical attention.

Citing an initial investigation, the police said some explosive device planted roadside went off, as a result of which, five people, including an FC man and four passers-by, got injured.

A spokesperson for the Balochistan government, Liaquat Shahwani confirmed that the five people were injured in the blast.

قمبرانی روڈ بشیر چوک کے قریب بم دھماکا کی مذمت کرتا ہوں۔ دھماکے کے نتیجے میں 5 افراد زخمی ہوئے جنہیں ہسپتال منتقل کر دیا گیا ہے۔پولیس اور دیگر سکیورٹی اداروں نے علاقے کو گھیرے میں لےلیا۔ زخمیوں کی نگہداشت کیلےہسپتال انتظامیہ کو ھدایات جاری۔

زخمیوں کی صحتیابی کیلئے دعاگو ہوں۔ — Liaquat Shahwani (@LiaquatShahwani) May 24, 2021

On getting information, a contingent of security forces reached the site and cordoned it off to collect evidence.

This is a second explosion in Quetta city in less than a week’s time. At least seven people, including three leaders of the Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam (Nazar­yati), were killed and 14 others injured in an explosion in the border town of Chaman, Qila Abdullah district Friday last.

JUI-N’s naib emir Maulana Abdul Qadir Luni was the target of the attackers, officials said. He suffered injuries in the bombing.

