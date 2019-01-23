Security personnel martyred in Mohmand mine blast

A security personnel was martyred and another injured in a mine blast in Mohmand district on Wednesday, reported Radio Pakistan.

Reports relayed that the unfortunate incident occurred when security forces were clearing mines in the area.

Consequently, a search operation was launched in the area.

Earlier this week, on Jan 21, three miners were killed in a coal mine blast in Balochistan. Rescue workers were able to retrieve their bodies. They were identified as Muhammad Omar, Abdul Manan and Abdul Ghani.

Mines and Minerals Development Department statistics relay that more than 1,000 coal miners have died in such incidents during the last 18 years in Balochistan.

This incident had taken place a couple of weeks after four miners lost their lives in a powerful explosion inside a mine in the Chamalang coal field.

At least 20,000 labourers employed across Balochistan in 2,500 mines, according to government sources.

Comments

comments