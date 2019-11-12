RAWALPINDI: Three security personnel were martyred on Tuesday in an improvised explosive device (IED) attack in North Waziristan, ISPR reported.

A press release issued from Pakistan military’s media wing said the personnel were on a patrolling mission when they came under an IED attack. One soldier was also injured in the attack, said a statement from Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The martyred soldiers were identified as Sajid, Riyasat and Babar.

The security forces cordoned off the entire area soon after the incident and has begun search for the perpetrators of the attack.

In August this year, four security personnel were martyred and one wounded in two separate incidents of firing that took place at western border areas.

Three soldiers were martyred in heavy firing lodged from the Afghanistan side on the team busy in the border fencing in Dir. The martyrs include Lance Naik Saeed Ameen Afridi, Lance Naik Muhammad Shoaib Sawati and Sepoy Kashif Ali, ISPR confirmed.

Read More: Four security personnel martyred in firing incidents on western border

The 28-year-old Lance Naik Saeed Ameen, who is martyred in the latest firing incident, belongs to the Khyber district, whereas, the martyred 31-year-old Lance Naik Muhammad Shoaib belonged to Mansehra district.

The ISPR spokesperson detailed that the martyred Sepoy Kashif Ali was 22-year-old and he belongs to Nowshera city of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

In another incident on May 1, three Pakistan Army soldiers were martyred and seven wounded following a cross-border attack carried out by a group of terrorists in North Waziristan.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement, a group of 60-70 terrorists carried out an attack on the team of Pakistan Army soldiers busy in border fencing near Alora spot in the North Waziristan.

Read More: Three Pak Army soldiers martyred in cross-border attack in North Waziristan

Pakistan Army made an immediate response and repulsed the terrorists in retaliation which killed many of the terrorists, ISPR said.

The martyred soldiers include Lance Naik Ali, Lance Naik Nazir and Sepoy Imdadullah.

“Pakistan will continue the process of border fencing despite difficulties. Pak Army has so far fenced more than 1,000 out of 2611 kilometers long area of the Pakistan-Afghanistan border,” the statement read.

Comments

comments