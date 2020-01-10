ATC blasts IGP Sindh over lack of security to Sehwan shrine blast’ witnesses

KARACHI: An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Friday admonished the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Dr. Kaleem Imam and Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) authorities over not giving protection to witnesses in Lal Shahbaz Qalandar shrine blast, ARY NEWS reported.

The ATC judge remarked that despite a court order, CTD officials were unable to provide security to the witnesses in the case.

The witnesses including the shrine keeper Syed Mohammad Shah and another witness Ali Hassan are afraid to record their testimonies in the case, fearing reprisals.

The court summoned a report from the home secretary and IGP Sindh seeking details of security given to them under the provincial witness protection act.

It also directed the home secretary to appoint a focal person on the issue, who would submit a thorough report into it after an inquiry.

The court further sought complete details from the home department officials regarding the compensation given to the blast victims.

