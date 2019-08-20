Web Analytics
Security vital for economic development, says interior minister

Ijaz Shah Minister for Interior

ISLAMABAD: A Chinese delegation comprising of 12 members and led by China’s Ambassador to Pakistan Yao Jing met Federal Minister for Interior Brig (retd) Ijaz Ahmad Shah here on Tuesday.

Security matters pertaining to China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) came under discussion in the meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister stressed that security is vital for economic development and further strengthening cooperation with China in all aspects of bilateral relations.

The Chinese ambassador laid special emphasis on the increased use of technology in operational matters to ensure efficiency and smooth functioning of projects.

The delegation shared their ideas and future prospects with the minister, which he positively welcomed.

Both sides agreed on deepening mutual cooperation to make sure that CPEC becomes a success.

The security matters pertaining to Gwadar port and surrounding areas were also discussed and possible measures were proposed.

