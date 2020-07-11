Web Analytics
Seemi Raheel's Instagram post shocks fans

Seemi Raheel

Veteran actress Seemi Raheal is not happy with Pakistan’s entertainment industry and thinks producers are ignoring talented artists. 

Turning to Instagram, she said that producers are only hiring actors with no acting experience because money is now second to two moments of fame for inexperienced young actors.

The Sannata actress has been working in Urdu television and films since decades. She is the mother of actors Mehreen Raheel and Daniyal Raheel.

Earlier, veteran actors Fazila Qazi and Qaiser Khan opened up about nepotism in Pakistan’s showbiz industry. They admitted that they have faced it and said actors should get work based on their talent solely.

ARY NEWS URDU