Over three million people to benefit from Sehat Insaf Card: CM Punjab

LAHORE: Provincial Minister for Health Yasmin Rashid on Wednesday called on the Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar to brief him over the health initiatives undertaken by the incumbent government especially the Sehat Insaf Card programme, ARY NEWS reported.

Applauding the efforts, the chief minister said that the Sehat Insaf Card was a flagship programme of the incumbent government and over 30 million people would be able to take advantage of it.

“The past government only created hurdles for the masses but the Sehat Insaf Card programme under the PTI government was a step towards fulfilling the party’s vision of serving the masses,” he said adding that this health programme would help in addressing the grievances of the masses.

He directed the provincial health minister to ensure the provision of better health facilities to the masses in the province.

The Chief Minister further directed to establish one-window welfare counters at the E-Help centres in order to facilitate the masses.

In December 2019, the federal government has made progress on expanding the health insurance scheme, ‘Sehat Insaf Cards’ to other parts of the country following the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

PM Imran Khan ordered concerned authorities to provide details regarding the issuance and outcomes of the cards.

The government has completed a cent per cent target of the issuance of Sehat Insaf Cards in the newly-merged tribal areas where citizens are using their computerised national identity cards (CNICs) for availing free healthcare facilities.

