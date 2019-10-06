‘Sehat Insaf Card’ to bring about a social revolution: SAPM Awan

SIALKOT: Special Advisor to the Prime Minister on Media and Broadcasting, Firdous Ashiq Awan while addressing a gathering today said that PM Khan wanted to eradicate poverty from Pakistan, ARY News reported on Sunday.

She stated that the Prime Minister empathised with the underprivileged and was working tirelessly to give them a better living standard and employment opportunities.

Talking about the ‘Sehat Insaf Card’ initiative undertaken by the government as part of the Prime Minister’s poverty alleviation agenda said that the card would bring about a social revolution in the marginalised population of the country; it will empower them and make them want to play their part in its progress and prosperity.

She also revealed that the ‘Sehat Insaf Card’ would help bring about a positive change to the lives of almost 15 million people throughout the country.

In conclusion she said that the government was committed to make Pakistan into a welfare state on the golden principles of Medina and would leave no stone unturned to help and be there for the less fortunate.

