SEHWAN: With the confirmation of another coronavirus case in Sindh today, taking the total number of cases in the province to 16, the provincial government on Saturday announced to close the shrine of Lal Shahbaz Qalandar in Sehwan for three weeks, ARY News reported.

The Auqaf chief administrator said the shrine has been closed as a precaution to curb the virus outbreak.

Meanwhile, the Jamshoro deputy commissioner issued a notification, announcing closure of marriage lawns across the district as a precautionary measure to combat the spread of COVID-19.

It is to mention here that two more persons tested positive for COVID-19 earlier today.

According to the health authorities, the first was reported in Islamabad, while the second case detected in Sindh.

With two more new coronavirus cases, the total number of cases reached 16 in Sindh and overall tally in Pakistan climbed to 30.

The number of novel coronavirus cases globally stood at 143,400, with 5,402 deaths, across 135 countries and territories as of Saturday.

