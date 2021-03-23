Select celebrities awarded Presidential accolades on Pakistan Day

ISLAMABAD: Marking the Pakistan Day tradition Tuesday as the country celebrates 23 March, the President of Pakistan Dr Arif Alvi awarded many celebrities including, but not limited to, Humayun Saeed, Bushra Ansari, Sakina Samo, and Ali Zafar with the Pride of Performance medals, ARY News reported.

In recognition of their services for the country in the respective fields, select people have been honored today with civil awards handed out by President Alvi.

The religious scholar Maulana Tariq Jameel, too, was amongst the people to receive the highest of civil awards.

On the other hand, entertainment stalwarts Bushra Ansari and Talat Hussain received the Sitara-i-Imtiaz award, whereas the Nishan-i-Imtiaz award was conferred upon renowned painter Sadequain Naqvi, singer Abida Perveen and late poet Ahmed Faraz.

Other civil award recipients include actress Resham, producer and drama writer Sultana Siddiqui, Syed Farooq Qaiser, drama actor Javed Mansoor Babar, and Habib-ur-Rehman Panerai.

