Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Selena Gomez to launch her own beauty line

Selena Gomez, beauty line

American singer Selena Gomez is the latest celebrity who will venture into the beauty world with a new beauty line and is all set to be join the likes of Kylie Jenner, Rihanna and Lady Gaga.

The Same Old Love singer’s upcoming line’s items will include fragrances, bath items, skincare, haircare, soaps, moisturizers, cleansers, incense, nail products, essential oils and other beauty goods.

In July, the 27-year-old pop star filed for trademark of her name for cosmetics products, reports Hollywood Reporter. In 2011, Gomez  launched a namesake fragrance with Adrenalina Inc. and she has previously collaborated with Coach on a ready-to-wear collection as well as handbags and accessories line. Last year, she designed a line of apparel, shoes and accessories for  largest sportswear manufacturer Puma.

View this post on Instagram

LQDCELL Shatter 👟👟 by @pumasportstyle ❤️

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on

Lady Gaga recently launched  a cosmetic brand called Haux Laboratories for Amazon. Rihanna’s cosmetic line Fenty Beauty, launched in 2017, is quite popular already for it’s broad inclusivity across skin tones and gender.

These celebrities are leveraging their star power to venture into the beauty world. Model Kylie Jenner made waves with her brand and built  a million dollar company in a few years. She launched Kylie Cosmetics in 2015.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Lifestyle

Metallica donates 250,000 euros for pediatric hospital

Lifestyle

NFL to partner with rapper Jay-Z on social change, music

Lifestyle

Ahad Raza Mir shares his instrumental version of national anthem

Lifestyle

I’m older and I’m more comfortable in my skin: Mahira Khan


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close