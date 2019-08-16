American singer Selena Gomez is the latest celebrity who will venture into the beauty world with a new beauty line and is all set to be join the likes of Kylie Jenner, Rihanna and Lady Gaga.

The Same Old Love singer’s upcoming line’s items will include fragrances, bath items, skincare, haircare, soaps, moisturizers, cleansers, incense, nail products, essential oils and other beauty goods.

In July, the 27-year-old pop star filed for trademark of her name for cosmetics products, reports Hollywood Reporter. In 2011, Gomez launched a namesake fragrance with Adrenalina Inc. and she has previously collaborated with Coach on a ready-to-wear collection as well as handbags and accessories line. Last year, she designed a line of apparel, shoes and accessories for largest sportswear manufacturer Puma.

Lady Gaga recently launched a cosmetic brand called Haux Laboratories for Amazon. Rihanna’s cosmetic line Fenty Beauty, launched in 2017, is quite popular already for it’s broad inclusivity across skin tones and gender.

These celebrities are leveraging their star power to venture into the beauty world. Model Kylie Jenner made waves with her brand and built a million dollar company in a few years. She launched Kylie Cosmetics in 2015.

