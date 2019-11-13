Selena Gomez shares how body shaming affected her mental health

Pop singer Selena Gomez has been through some difficult times over the past years. She recently opened up about how comments on her weight affected her mental health.

In a recent interview with Raquelle Stevens for an episode of Giving Back Generation, she shared that the criticism for gaining weight “messed her” up.

“I experienced (body shaming) with my weight fluctuation for the first time,” she said.

The American singer took medicines to treat her lupus—a long-term autoimmune condition causing inflammation to the joints, skin and other organs, which ended up affecting her weight.

“I have lupus and deal with kidney issues and high blood pressure, so I deal with a lot of health issues, and for me, that’s when I really started noticing more of the body image stuff,” she explained.

Selena Gomez said that people attacked her on social media without knowing she was actually sick. “That got me big time. That really messed me up for a bit,” Gomez admits.

The body-shaming comments caused her to briefly leave social media at the time.

The I Can’t Get Enough singer barely glances at the comments anymore and doesn’t take social media seriously. She wants young girls to not chase a certain image and lose themselves in the process.

