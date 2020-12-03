Selena Gomez named one of 2020’s People of the Year with Dr. Fauci

Singer Selena Gomez has topped People magazine’s 2020 People of the Year list, one of four individuals who made the cut thanks to their impressive body of work and for being “forces for good in the world.”

The list, released on Wednesday, features infectious diseases expert Dr. Anthony Fauci and actors George Clooney and Regina King alongside Gomez. All four of them are also cover story stars, with four different covers being released for each of them.

“Selena Gomez put out a No. 1 album, Rare, became a successful cooking show host with her HBO Max series Selena + Chef and, as one of the most-followed people on Instagram with 195 million fans, gave her platform over to Black activists in June amid protests against police brutality,” detailed People, sharing what makes Gomez an ideal pick.

Gomez also launched the hugely successful inclusive makeup brand, Rare Beauty in2020. She aims to raise $100 million in 10 years to help give people access to mental health services. “Her honesty in talking about her own mental health journey and commitment to helping others has been inspiring in a year where we’ve all felt more anxious and alone,” wrote People.

Clooney made the cut thanks to his philanthropic efforts to curb Covid-19 and police brutality in the US. The Midnight Sky actor donated $500,000 to the Equal Justice Initiative after George Floyd’s killing, $1 million for Covid-19 relief efforts in Italy, London, and L.A., and also aided Lebanese charities after the horrific Beirut blast.

According to People, King’s 2019 Oscar, 2020 Emmy, her efforts to get the vote out, and calling for support for marginalized communities during Covid-19 puts her on the list. She also rallied to put an end to police brutality.

Perhaps the most deserving on the list is Dr. Fauci, dubbed as ‘the doctor America needed in 2020.’ “Even though he and his family were getting death threats, he continued to be out front, reassuring us during turbulent times with his devoted public service, unflappable common sense, and life-saving leadership,” explained the publication.

Comments

comments