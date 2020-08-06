Selena Gomez walks fans through what her life has been like in quarantine

Singer-actress Selena Gomez recently revealed how she discovered a silver lining amidst pandemic.

She shared that quarantining at home was not easy for her either and how she navigated through the highs and lows in the past few months.

Ahead of the launch of her new cooking show, the 28-year-old singer told reporters during the CTAM Summer Press Tour’s virtual panel “I think there’s been a lot of blessings in the breaking. It’s not easy for anyone to be walking through what we’re walking through. It’s not normal. It’s affecting people specifically with mental health. People who have never thought about things that they’re thinking about now. It’s confusing.”

She added that despite everything, she is grateful for being blessed with a strong support system.

“I have great friends; I see a therapist. I try to keep my mind positive. I’ve learned so much about myself. I’ve learned so much about my country than I ever have from school or anywhere.”

“I’ve been very grateful for that as well. A lot has changed. And I’m 28 now, whatever that means,” she said.

Comments

comments