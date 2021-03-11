Selena Gomez contemplating retirement from music

Selena Gomez is considering retiring her music career to focus more on acting, the former Disney star revealed to Vogue.

Talking to the fashion mag for a cover story, Gomez shared that critics of her music have got her thinking of taking a backseat in the studio. “It’s hard to keep doing music when people don’t necessarily take you seriously,” she said.

The Wolves singer admitted to questioning herself along the lines of “What’s the point? Why do I keep doing this?” sharing that her personal best song, Lose You To Love Me, “still wasn’t enough” for some people.

“I think there are a lot of people who enjoy my music, and for that, I’m so thankful, for that I keep going, but I think the next time I do an album it’ll be different,” shared Gomez. “I want to give it one last try before I maybe retire music.”

The 28-year-old then shared that she wants to give acting a real shot. Her post-Disney repertoire includes A Rainy Day in New York and Dolittle among others. She also produced the hit Netflix series 13 Reasons Why.

“I haven’t even touched the surface of what I want to do,” she opened up. “The parts that I want are the ones I need help with. I can’t wait for the moment when a director can see that I’m capable of doing something that no one’s ever seen.”

Gomez currently also runs her own beauty brand, Rare Beauty, and has a number of projects in the pipleine.

