Selfie taken by octopus bags international awards

In an incredible incident, a selfie taken by an octopus won top awards at Ocean Art Underwater Photo Competition.

According to the details, Gaetano Dario Gargiulo, a photographer, along with his son went to Kamay Botany Bay National Park in New South Wales, Australia to take pictures.

He placed his camera near the den of an octopus in a shallow part of a tide pool in the park. When the octopus came out of his den it randomly started shooting pictures.

Gargiulo said, “I placed my camera near its den and the octopus started interacting with it. It came completely out of the den and to our amazement it started shooting pictures!”

Gargiulo was surprised with the outcome of the image and decided to participate in a photography contest dubbed Ocean Art Underwater Photo Competition organised by the Underwater Photo Guide.

The photographs submitted by Garguilo won two awards, the “Best of Show” award and first place in the ‘Wide-Angle’ category.

Underwater Photography Guide publisher Scott Gietler mockingly said that the octopus should get a share of the prize, “My only concern is that the octopus should get its share of the prize, as it did assist in taking the shot,” he added.

