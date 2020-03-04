Seminary student found dead under mysterious circumstances

KARACHI: A 12-year-old student found dead under mysterious circumstances inside a seminary in Karachi on Wednesday, ARY News reported.

According to the detail, the 12-year-old boy, Iftikhar had been getting religious education in a boarding seminary located in Landhi area of Karachi.

Police said that the deceased child hailed from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, adding that the administration of the seminary had informed his family about the child’s falling health situation few days back.

The police official said that there was no mark of torture on the child’s body and added that the medico-legal officer had also declared that Iftikhar had died from natural causes.

The child’s father stopped the doctors from holding autopsy, he added

Last year on February 8, a seven-year old boy had died after allegedly being subjected to torture by a seminary teacher in Lahore’s Bhagwanpura.

Doctors at the hospital where the child was brought for medico-legal formalities had confirmed that his body bore torture marks.

Enraged at the boy’s death, his relatives, who had arrived in the provincial capital from Gujrat, staged a protest demonstration outside Lahore Press Club, demanding action against the teacher.

Speaking to ARY News, a relative of the deceased had said they were informed by the seminary last night that their child was sick and therefore, he was being moved to hospital.

