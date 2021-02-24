ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet committee put together by Prime Minister Imran Khan to oversee possible horse-trading and dealings in the last Senate polls have decided Wednesday to launch a probe into the election of Senators who technically had insufficient support to hail victorious, ARY News reported.

The committee has reportedly decided to hold the senators answerable before it asking them the means and strategies they played out to make it into the Senate despite little support.

According to the sources who shared the developments with ARY News, the cabinet committee, including federal ministers Fawad Chaudry, Shireen Mazari and PM’s advisor Shahzad Akbar, held a meeting today at science ministry.

The committee has decided it shall serve a summon to all those senators who could be seen in the recently revealed video which relays an alleged dealing that involved money changing hands, to present before it and explain their position.

Separately, the senators who were elected despite the fact they didn’t have enough support, have also been considered to be convened before the committee.

According to the sources, some such senators to have been mooted in the meeting today are Robina Khalid and Behramand Tangi of PPP, Dilawar Khan of PML-N, and Mushtaq Ahmad Khan of JI.

Committee has considered inquiring from the senators whether they were involved in any ill-practice and monetary trade to embezzle Senate polls.

READ: ECP seeks more evidence from petitioner in Senate poll video scandal

Separately earlier this week, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) heard the petition against the 2018 Senate election video scandal and sought more evidence from the petitioner to take further action accordingly.

A five-member commission headed by the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja heard the petition of PML-N leader Murtaza Javed Abbasi against the video showing lawmakers allegedly involved in horse-trading during 2018 Senate polls.

