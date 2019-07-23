Senate chairman adjourns session for indefinite period

ISLAMABAD: Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani here on Tuesday adjourned the session of the upper house of the parliament for an indefinite period after opposition refused to discuss the no-trust motion against him under Rule-218, ARY News reported.

According to the details, the sole agenda of the Senate session could not be taken up as Leader of the Opposition in Senate Raja Zafarul Haq refused to take part in discussion over no-confidence motion against Sadiq Sanjrani.

He said that the opposition had submitted a no-confidence motion in the Senate Secretariat but it was placed for discussion under Rule 218.

Zafarul Haq said that “Neither the motion can be discussed under the said rule nor the opposition will take part in it.”

He said that a Senate session had already been summoned on August 1 for taking up no-confidence motion against the chairman and requested to adjourn the session.

Read More: Session summoned on Aug 1 to vote on no-trust motions against Sanjrani, Mandviwala

Earlier on July 22, President Dr Arif Alvi had summoned the Senate session on August 1 for voting on the no-confidence resolutions against Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani and Deputy Chairman Saleem Mandviwala.

According to a notification issued by the Senate Secretariat, the president had called the session of the upper house of parliament “for taking up motions for leave to move resolutions for removal of (the) chairman and (the) deputy chairman Senate, in pursuance of the summary sent by the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs”.

