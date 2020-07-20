Senate adopts bill seeking increase in Balochistan Assembly seats

ISLAMABAD: Senate on Monday approved a bill seeking an increase in the seats of the provincial assembly of Balochistan with a majority vote, ARY NEWS reported.

The bill saw the support of 71 senators in the House of 104 members.

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan supported the bill and said that it is now time to apply some ointment to the injuries of Balochistan and FATA areas.

“Prime Minister Imran Khan will perform this duty that was not done in the past,” he said and announced complete support from the government on the bill.

On June 28, Prime Minister Imran Khan giving special impetus to the province of Balochistan said that ridding it of its feeling of being marginalized was the top priority of the government.

The premier aired these thoughts during a meeting with a delegation from Balochistan Awami Party (BAP).

Prominent Baloch politicians including federal minister Zubaida Jalal along with Mir Khalid Magsi and Sardar Asrar Tareen were present in the meeting.

The delegation apprised PM Imran Khan of their concerns regarding a slash in the provincial budget in addition to bringing the premier up to speed with the ailments of the people of Balochistan and the development projects currently being worked on.

PM Imran Khan said that the government was paying special focus to development projects in the province and expressed hope for their timely completion.

The prime minister concluded that the government will ensure that all the grievances brought forth by government allies will be addressed and resolved.

