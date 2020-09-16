Senate body expresses anger over absence of Lahore CCPO

ISLAMABAD: The Senate Standing Committee on Human Rights on Wednesday expressed strong displeasure over the absence of Lahore Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Umar Shaikh from the committee’s meeting, ARY News reported.

According to the details, the Senate standing committee had summoned the Lahore CCPO in connection with the motorway rape case today but he did not appear before the body.

Senate Standing Committee on Human Rights Chairman Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar said that the police officer had violated the privilege of the body through his conduct.

He said that they will table a privilege motion against the police officer in the Senate. Meanwhile, the Senate body again summoned the Lahore CCPO.

Read More: Senate body seeks report from Lahore CCPO in motorway rape case

Earlier on September 15, Senate Standing Committee on Interior had sought a report from Lahore Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Umar Shaikh in motorway gang-rape case.

According to the details, the Senate standing committee had summoned the CCPO Lahore on 21st of September. The police officer had been asked to appear before the Senate body along with a comprehensive report about the case.

Meanwhile, condemning the incident, Senate Standing Committee on Interior Azam Swati had said that such cases should be decided within three months.

Comments

comments