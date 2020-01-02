Senate body recommends issuance of Rs21 billion funds to HEC

ISLAMABAD: The Senate Standing Committee on Science and Technology has recommended the federal government for the issuance of Rs21 billion funds to the Higher Education Commission (HEC) in order to void closures of varsities, ARY News reported on Thursday.

A briefing was given to the Senate’s body by HEC officials today where they complained about the shortage of funds for running universities across the country. They apprised the committee that the commission had been allocated 45 per cent lesser funds by the authorities.

The officials said that the federal government had been contacted for the issuance of Rs21 billion funds to the institution but no response was made so far. They added the situation is worsening as the universities are unable to pay salaries to its employees as due to funds’ shortage. HEC needs additional funding of Rs10 billion for research purpose, they said.

Senator Gianchand expressed severe outrage over the negligence of the concerned authorities, saying that the government is now launching ‘langar khana’ after cutting funds of the education commission.

The chairman of the committee, Mushtaq Ahmed, urged the federal government to pay attention over the deteriorated financial situation of the educational institutions that would lead to the closure of many universities across the country.

During the meeting, Ahmed said the Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah had dedicated his property to the Peshawar University which is now facing Rs600 million deficit due to shortage of funds. It seems that education and research are no more among the priorities of the government, he added.

The chairman recommended the federal government to immediately release funds worth Rs21 billion for the Higher Education Commission (HEC).

