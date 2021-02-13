Names of Senate candidates of MQM-P, JI, BAP announced

ISLAMABAD: Balochistan Awami Party (BAP), Jamaat-i-Islami (JI) have announced their candidates for the upcoming Senate elections while a Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) candidate has also acquired a nomination form from the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), ARY NEWS reported on Saturday.

The JI Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chapter has announced four candidates on the Senate seats including Dr Atta-ur-Rehman on a general seat, Dr Iqbal Khalil on a technocrat seat, former MNA Inayat Begum has been nominated for the reserved seat for women, while Javed Gul has been nominated for the minority seat.

Moreover, the BAP has also awarded tickets to four candidates from Balochistan province including Aurangzeb and Manzoor Ahmed on the general seat, Sania Khan on a seat reserved for women and Saeed Ahmed Hashmi on technocrat seat.

Furthermore, the MQM-P leader Abdul Qadir Khanzada has acquired a nomination form for a Senate seat from the Sindh province.

It is pertinent to mention here that the ruling party in the country, PTI has also finalized the names of its Senate candidates. The parliamentary board of the party on Saturday finalised candidates for Senate elections.

The meeting of the parliamentary board of the PTI was chaired by Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan in Islamabad. According to a list obtained by ARY News, Federal Minister Faisal Vawda will be the candidate of PTI from Sindh on General Seat, while Saifullah Abro will contest for Senate election from Sindh on Technocrat Seat.

From Punjab, party’s chief organiser, Saifullah Khan Niazi will contest the polls for General Seat, names of Umer Cheema, Ejaz Chaudhry, Jamsheed Umer also came under discussion.

From Islamabad, Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Abdul Hafeez Shaikh has been finalised as PTI candidate for General Seat and Barrister Ali Zafar has been awarded PTI ticket for Senate Election for Technocrat Seat, while Dr Zarqa will be the candidate of PTI on reserved seat for women.

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Shibli Faraz, Mohsin Aziz, Zeeshan Khanzada and Faisal Saleem will be the PTI candidates for General Seat from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly. Dost Muhammad Mahsud will contest for Technocrat Seat and Sania Nishtar and Farzana Javed will be the candidate for reserved seats.

Gurdeep Singh will be the PTI candidate from KP on Minority seat reserved in the upper house of the parliament. From Balochistan, Abdul Qadir will contest the Senate polls for General seat.

