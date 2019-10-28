Senate chairman urges Australian investors to invest in Gwadar

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani has invited Australian investors to invest in different sectors in Gwadar, ARY News reported on Monday.

Talking to the Australian High Commissioner in Islamabad, he said Gwadar will play an important role in regional connectivity.

Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani said that Pakistan highly valued its bilateral relations with Australia and desired to further expand cordial relations for the mutual benefit of the people of two sides.

He said that mining, trade and investment were some of the sectors which provided ample opportunities for bilateral collaboration. He appreciated cooperation between the two sides in the education and development sectors and desired to extend this interaction to other areas, especially promoting parliamentary linkages and enhancing people to people contacts.

Senate chairman said that the exchange of parliamentary delegations would also steer the economic cooperation and the business delegations to help explore the new avenues for increasing bilateral trade.

The Australian High Commissioner informed that Australia had huge expertise in the mining sector. Mutual collaboration between the two countries would prove beneficial for both sides.

Chairman Senate also highlighted the significance of Gwadar in promoting regional connectivity for trade. He said that the master plan of Gwadar had been approved and development process was being carried on a fast track.

He called upon the Australian investors to explore possibilities for investment in Gwadar. He said that trade and economic relations were an important component of our ties.

He said that there was huge scope for initiating joint ventures in different sectors and the business and investment community of both sides could explore possibilities for joint ventures.

Chairman Senate apprised the Australian High Commissioner about the human rights violations committed by the Indian forces in Occupied Kashmir, prolonged curfew and hardships of the people of Indian Occupied Kashmir.

“The situation calls for humanitarian assistance as the Indian Occupied forces had turned the valley into an open jail, ” Sanjrani observed.

Australian Commissioner called for a peaceful resolution of the issue through dialogue and negotiations.

