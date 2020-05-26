Senate chairman meets Balochistan CM Jam Kamal

QUETTA: Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani has met Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal where they held discussions over coronavirus pandemic, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Sadiq Sanjrani and Jam Kamal also exchanged views on matters related to food security and economic activities in the province.

The Balochistan CM said that the provincial government is consistently increasing its coronavirus testing capacity, whereas, it has prioritised to further improve the healthcare system by establishing it on the modern techniques.

He added that the government will focus on the development of the health sector in its next budget.

The Senate chairman praised the efforts of the Balochistan government for the development of the healthcare system and curbing pandemic.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Balochistan government had decided on May 19 to extend the ongoing smart lockdown till June 2 keeping in view the growing number of coronavirus cases in the province.

