Senate chairman condoles with Saleem Mandviwalla on his son’s demise

KARACHI: Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjarani on Monday offered his condolences to the Deputy Chairman Senate Saleem Mandviwalla on the sad demise of his eldest son, Ameer Mandviwala, ARY News reported.

According to the details, Sadiq Sanjarani accompanied by Senator Shibli Faraz and others visited the bereaved family of Mandviwalla and expressed deep grief and sorrow over the untimely death of Ameer Mandviwala.

He prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and strength to the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.

Saleem Mandviwalla’s son Ameer Mandviwala, 34, had passed away in Karachi on Sunday.

He was under treatment at a hospital in Karachi.

Read More: COAS offers condolences to FM Qureshi on his sister’s demise

Last year on October 25, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa had offered his condolences to Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on his sister’s sad demise, Inter-Services Public Relations had said.

In a statement issued by the military’s media wing, General Qamar Javed Bajwa had expressed deep grief and sorrow over the death of Qureshi’s sister.

The Army chief had prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and strength to the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.

Comments

comments