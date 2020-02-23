Senate chairman wants measures to block coronavirus spread

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani on Sunday directed the Balochistan government and relevant ministries to take precautionary measures to prevent possible transmission of a novel coronavirus in the country from Iran that confirmed eight deaths from the deadly epidemic today.

Sanjrani instructed the authorities concerned to either close or regulate border crossings with Iran in a more effective manner to block the virus from entering Pakistan. He said Iranian authorities be contacted upon entry of any unwitting carrier of the virus from the neighbouring country.

The Senate chairman called for a health emergency to be declared in areas bordering Iran.

Sanjrani’s directives were conveyed to the Ministry of Interior, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Balochistan chief secretary.

Iran confirmed eight deaths from the novel coronavirus on Sunday, the highest toll of any country outside China, as the supreme leader accused foreign media of trying to use the outbreak to sabotage a general election.

The final results of the parliamentary election are due on Sunday, two days after it was held on the heels of the confirmation of novel coronavirus cases in the country.

A low turnout had been widely forecast, as a conservative-dominated electoral watchdog disqualified about half the 16,000-odd candidates, mostly moderates and reformists.

