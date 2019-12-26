Senate chairman meets President Alvi, discusses national issues

ISLAMABAD: Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani here on Thursday called on President Arif Alvi at Aiwan-e-Sadr in Islamabad, ARY News reported.

Matters of mutual interest, important national issues, current political situation and other issues were came under discussion in the meeting, said sources.

Speaking on the occasion, Sadiq Sanjrani said that the parliament is the best forum to discuss and resolve public issues.

Earlier on July 25, Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani had called on President Arif Alvi to discuss current political situation.

Matters of mutual interests, PM Imran Khan’s successful visit to US, current political situation, opposition’s no-trust motion and other issues were came under discussion in the meeting, sources had said.

Talking to journalists following the meeting with the president, Sadiq Sanjrani had said that the Senate session on no-confidence motion will be held on August 1.

