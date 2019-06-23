Web Analytics
Senate chairman rules out possibility of no-confidence motion

ISLAMABAD: Following the opposition parties’ threat to de-seat Senate Chairman, Sadiq Sanjarani on Sunday met with Former President Asif Ali Zardari in Parliament House Islamabad, ARY News reported.

According to details, the meeting between Asif Zardari and Senate chairman lasted for more than half an hour.

When it was inquired from journalist to disclose either matter of no-confidence motion against him was discussed in the meeting or not? The Senate chairman replied, “I just visited Asif Zardari to inquire his health.”

Sadiq Khan Sanjrani also ruled out any possibility of a no-confidence motion against him, saying that the matter is not a big deal.

Senate chairman said that no talks were held with Prime Minister Imran Khan on the following matter, adding that the matter will be looked when All Parties Conference (APC) will be held.

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) have agreed to remove Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani.

