Senate chairman refers PPP’s bill for amendments to NAB law to committee
ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) on Monday tabled in the Senate a bill seeking amendments to the National Accountability Ordinance 1999, commonly known as NAB law, ARY News reported.
PPP senator Farooq H Naek moved the bill, saying the anti-corruption watchdog was established to deal with mega corruption scandals but it had been going after a Patwari, clerk and police chief.
He added a plea bargain option provided in the NAB law should be availed through a court of law.
Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Azam Swati informed the house that the federal cabinet in a recent meeting had discussed amendments to the NAB Ordinance.
He added the government will move a bill in this regard in the upper house of Parliament in the coming ten days.
Meanwhile, Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani referred the PPP’s bill to a relevant committee of the house to review it.