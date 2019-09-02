Senate chairman refers PPP’s bill for amendments to NAB law to committee

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) on Monday tabled in the Senate a bill seeking amendments to the National Accountability Ordinance 1999, commonly known as NAB law, ARY News reported.

PPP senator Farooq H Naek moved the bill, saying the anti-corruption watchdog was established to deal with mega corruption scandals but it had been going after a Patwari, clerk and police chief.

He added a plea bargain option provided in the NAB law should be availed through a court of law.

Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Azam Swati informed the house that the federal cabinet in a recent meeting had discussed amendments to the NAB Ordinance.

He added the government will move a bill in this regard in the upper house of Parliament in the coming ten days.

Meanwhile, Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani referred the PPP’s bill to a relevant committee of the house to review it.

