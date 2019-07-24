Senate committee proposes to install cameras inside train engines

ISLAMABAD: In the view of increasing train incidents lately, the Standing Committee of Senate for Railway Affairs proposed to install cameras inside the train engines.

The committee’s meeting was headed by its Chairman Asad Junejo which discussed the alarming increase in the number of train incidents.

The session suggested installing cameras inside all train’s engines to monitor the driver and the assistant.

It further said those areas where there is access to the internet, cameras should do the live coverage of the engine whereas, for remote areas, these installed cameras should record all the happening.

By the help of these cameras, the central control room will monitor the happenings, inside the engines, in the real-time, the committee said.

Senator Mirza Muhammed Afridi said after most of the train incidents, it is revealed that the driver was asleep. “When cameras can be installed inside buses then why not trains,?” he argued.

Recently, at least 24 people were dead and several injured following a collision between Quetta bound Akbar Express and a freight train at Walhar Railway Station, near Sadiqabad on July 11.

The investigators in their initial probe into the Sadiqabad train accident had held the driver of the passenger train responsible for ramming into a freight train.

Further, the report revealed that over speeding, negligence of the driver were the main reasons behind the Sadiqabad train accident.

