Senate body recommends restoration of Mandra-Chakwal railway track

ISLAMABAD: Senate Standing Committee on Railways has recommended to restore Mandra-Chakwal track on a priority basis and termed it an economically viable project, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

A meeting of the Senate’s Standing Committee on Railways held today under the chair of Asad Ali Junejo where the railways’ officials briefed the members over departmental performance and challenges.

Senator Abdul Qayyum gave a briefing over the Mandra-Chakwal railway track and suggested the Senate body to revive the abandoned project.

The committee’s chairman Asad Ali Junejo said that the railway line project was an economically viable project which should be completed on a priority basis by the railway ministry.

The railway officials told the body that the ministry will get services of a consultant to prepare a feasibility report within three months, whereas, a roadmap will be submitted to the committee in the next meeting.

While briefing the ML-1 project, the officials apprised the chairman that the mainline project will be completed in three phases. The committee recommended resolving the disputed railway track from Gwadar to Kohat on a priority basis.

