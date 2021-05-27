Senate passes CPEC Authority bill amid opposition’s boycott

ISLAMABAD: In a major development, the Senate on Friday passed a bill seeking establishment of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Authority amid opposition’s boycott, ARY News reported.

According to the details, the Senate session headed by Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani passed the CPEC Authority bill today after the opposition’s members boycotted the session.

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Shibli Faraz tabled the bill in the Senate. Later, Senator Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani adjourn the session till tomorrow.

It is pertinent to mention here that the opposition members boycotted the session when Adviser to Prime Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Babar Awan tried to introduce the bill in the house.

Earlier on February 1, the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Authority Bill 2020 had been approved by the National Assembly.

According to the bill, the CPEC authority would comprise of a chairperson, executive director operations, and six other members. The chairperson would be appointed for a period of four years and the time duration of the job could be extended for another four-year term.

The CPEC Authority Bill 2020 had been tabled in the National Assembly in October 2020 by Adviser to PM on Parliamentary Affairs Babar Awan. The bill had been referred to the relevant standing committees of the lower house of Parliament.

