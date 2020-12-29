Senate session to debate NAB’s ‘crackdown’ against opposition politicians

ISLAMABAD: The Senate has released Tuesday its agenda for tomorrow’s requisition session which will deliberate over the crackdown against opposition politicians National Accountability Bureau, ARY News reported.

The agenda which is scheduled in Senate’s 11 am session tomorrow includes a debate over violations of human rights meted out by NAB and the media trial of its victims.

Other debates scheduled in the agenda for moot tomorrow include issuing of presidential ordinances and allegedly attempting to lay siege on the islands of provinces Sindh and Balochistan.

Peaking inflation, energy crises and food insecurity are also set to discuss in the upper house of parliament tomorrow.

Alleged poll rigging in Gilgit-Baltistan and deteriorating economic outlook will also be deliberated over in the Senate session.

READ: NAB arrests PML-N lawmaker Khawaja Asif in ‘assets beyond means’ case

It may be noted that earlier today, Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) lawmaker Khawaja Muhammad Asif has been reportedly detained Tuesday by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for allegedly having inordinate wealth compared to the sources of income.

NAB has confirmed the development of arresting Khawaja Asif earlier today in the case of assets beyond means case.

