Senate deputy chairman discusses Kashmir issue with Sri Lankan PM

COLOMBO: Deputy Chairman Senate Saleem Mandviwalla took up Kashmir issue with Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickermesinghe during his bilateral meeting in Colombo, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

During the meeting, Saleem Mandviwalla raised the issue of Kashmir and human rights violations by Indian armed forces in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK), said a press release received here on Tuesday.

He condemned the brutalities being committed by the Indian security forces against innocent people of Kashmir since August 5.

Saleem Mandviwalla also raised the issue of Sri Lankan cricket team to visit Pakistan and assured that foolproof security would be provided to the cricket team.

Read More: Qureshi details diplomatic victories of Pakistan on Kashmir issue

The deputy chairman also offered to continue bilateral cooperation in the field of education, to provide medical scholarships to the Sri Lankan students.

He also met with Speaker Sri Lankan Parliament Karu Jayasuriya and said that parliamentary relationships between the two countries should be strengthened.

Comments

comments