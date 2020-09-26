Senate Deputy Chairman Saleem Mandviwalla tests positive for COVID-19

ISLAMABAD: Senate Deputy Chairman Saleem Mandviwalla has tested positive for novel coronavirus, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The Senate deputy chairman has quarantined himself after being confirmed of the infection.

“I have tested positive of COVID19 and have isolated myself at home as per advice by medics. I request All friends & family who have recently met me should quarantine also. I need your prayers & blessings in this crucial time,” he confirmed in a tweet.

I have tested positive of #COVID19 & hv isolated myself at home as per advice by medics. I request All freinds & family who have recently met me should quarantine also. I need your prayers & blessings in this crucial time. — Saleem Mandviwalla (@SaleemMandvi) September 26, 2020

Last week, Sindh Energy Minister Imtiaz Sheikh and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Imtiaz Sheikh had tested positive for novel coronavirus.

The Sindh energy minister in a statement said that he underwent the Covid-19 test after feeling slight fever and sore throat.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan reported seven more coronavirus-related fatalities during the last 24 hours, lifting the death toll from the disease to 6,451.

Read More: 406 coronavirus cases detected at Balochistan’s educational institutions

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 40,167 samples were tested for the infection during this period, out of which 566 turned out to be positive. The number of Covid-19 cases across the country has reached 309,581 with addition of the new cases.

Comments

comments