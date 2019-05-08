Senate approves Election Act amendment bill in opposition’s absence

ISLAMABAD: The government has managed to get an approval of Election Act amendment despite not having the majority in the Upper House, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Senator Azam Swati presented an amendment bill of Election Act while the opposition members staged walkout from the session.

Swati, while presenting the bill, said that the amendment should be approved immediately in view of its importance as it was also unanimously approved by the National Assembly (NA). He detailed that the amendment was brought to establish a constituency comprising areas of erstwhile frontier regions.

Senate chairman Sadiq Sanjrani got act-wise approval of the bill in absence of opposition members.

During the bill’s reading, Senator Ghous Niazi pointed out quorum but Sanjrani avoided to respond him.

After approval of the bill, Sanjrani questioned the senator, “Ghous Niazi Sahib, are you saying something? Quorum cannot be pointed out while reading the bill.”

Usman Khan Kakar has lodged a protest in the House after ending the walk out. The government members apprised him the development when he walked out of the session.

On the other hand, Azam Swati received praise from the government members after the bill was passed in the Senate.

