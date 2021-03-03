Senate elections: Shibli accuses opposition of horse-trading

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz on Wednesday accused the opposition of horse-trading amid the Senate elections, ARY News reported.

Talking about the Senate election results, Shibli Faraz said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had been expressing concerns about the use of money in the elections. The prime minister’s fears proved true today, he added. The minister termed the leadership of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) “traders of conscience.”

PM Imran Khan believed in democracy, he said, adding that the country, under the leadership of PM Khan, will move forward on to the path to progress and prosperity.

Criticizing the opposition, Shibli Faraz said that they brought the country on the verge of economic disaster. He said that they promoted corruption, paralyzed state institutions and purchased properties abroad in their tenure.

The minister said that the government is committed to eliminate corruption from the country.

Read More: PTI to challenge victory of Yousuf Raza Gillani in Senate election

Earlier today, Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Political Communication Dr. Shahbaz Gill had said that they would challenge the victory of the joint candidate of the PDM in Senate elections from Islamabad seat, Yousuf Raza Gilani.

“Unconfirmed reports said that seven votes have been rejected as the victory was announced with a difference of five votes,” he had said in a message posted on micro-blogging site, Twitter.

He had said in a separate Tweet that PTI’s Fauzia Arshad had succeeded with a majority of seven votes, which proved that some people had sold out their vote on the ballot paper.

