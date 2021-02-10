ISLAMABAD: Governor Sindh Imran Ismail will meet Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday as key decisions on Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Senate candidates from the province are expected to be taken during the meeting, ARY NEWS reported on Wednesday.

According to sources, the governor has arrived in Islamabad on Wednesday from Karachi and would meet the prime minister tomorrow.

During the meeting, the sources said that the two of them would discuss the names of possible Senate candidates of the party from the province. “A final decision on the names is likely to be made in the meeting, they said.

Besides this, Governor Imran Ismail would also brief PM Imran Khan on the meetings with coalition partners in the provincial assembly and possible collaboration between them in the upcoming Senate election.

Overall the federal government and its coalition partners have 65 members in Sindh Assembly with PTI leading with 30 lawmakers, followed by MQM-P with 21 seats and GDA with 14 seats.

The PPP, on the other hand, has 97 members in the assembly.

The Election Commission of Pakistan has already started preparations for the Senate election which are due to be held in March this year after half of the Senators would retire from their seats after completing their six-year tenure.

The ECP has notified the appointment of Returning Officers and Polling Officers for the Senate election a day back.

The electoral body has issued a notification for the appointment of the electoral staff for the upcoming election of the upper house. The election commission has also named provincial election commissioner Ijaz Anwar Chauhan as returning officer for Senate election in Sindh.

