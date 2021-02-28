ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has decided to take charge of the situation in his hands three days ahead of the Senate elections as he would be spending the remaining days ahead of the polls at the Parliament’s chamber, ARY NEWS reported quoting sources.

According to sources, Imran Khan would meet the lawmakers in the Parliament House during the next two days and would listen to their issues and address their concerns.

The sources further said that the weekly cabinet meeting is also likely to be delayed owing to the Senate elections.

It is pertinent to mention here that a tough contest is expected on the Senate’s Islamabad seat between Finance Minister Hafeez Shaikh and former prime minister and PDM’s candidate, Yousuf Raza Gilani.

Former president and People’s Party leader Asif Ali Zardari will also reach Islamabad this evening, party sources said. Asif Ali Zardari will stay in the federal capital until the upcoming Senate election on March 03.

During his stay in Islamabad the former president will consult with the party leaders over the election of the upper house and will finalize strategy for the senate polls, sources said.

Read More: ECP issues deadline for Senate election campaigns

Zardari is expected to hold a meeting with Maulana Fazlur Rehman and the leadership of the opposition alliance Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

The PPP co-chairman have high hopes about the success of Yousaf Raza Gillani in senate election, sources further said.

Zardari will undergo various medical tests during his stay in Islamabad, according to sources.

Comments

comments