Senate elections: Son of PTI Balochistan chief withdraws in favour of BAP

QUETTA: Son of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Balochistan chapter chief Sardar Yar Muhammad Rind on Tuesday withdrew his candidature from the Senate elections in favour of the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP), ARY NEWS reported.

Announcing the decision, Yar Muhammad Rind said that his son, Sardar Khan Rind has withdrawn his Senate candidature after an impression that it could benefit the opposition parties during the polls.

Sardar Khan Rind has filed his candidature as an independent candidate from Balochistan province on a general seat.

Lauding his decision, Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal said that the step from the Senate candidate would help in strengthening the coalition government in the province.

“This is a good decision for the coalition government and will help us in contesting the Senate polls in a better way,” he said adding that Sardar Yar Muhammad Rind had never worked for his personal interest.

He further thanked the PTI lawmakers for supporting the BAP candidates.

It is pertinent to mention here that opposition parties in Balochistan on Monday demanded at least six Senate seats from the provincial government.

According to the details, the demand was made during a meeting of the opposition parties held at the residence of Balochistan National Party (BNP) Chairman Akhtar Mengal in Quetta today.

Pashtunkhwa Milli Awami Party chief Mahmood Khan Achakzai, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) central General Secretary Abdul Ghafoor Haideri, BNP Chairman Akhtar Mengal and other leaders attended the meeting to deliberate on the ruling party’s offer.

Talking to journalists following the meeting, JUI-F’s Abdul Ghafoor Haideri said that Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjari had telephoned him earlier today and suggested a Punjab-like formula in the province.

He said that they welcomes the offer and maintained that at least six Senate seats should be given to them.

