ISLAMABAD: Standing Committee of the Senate on Human Rights has summoned Inspector General of Police (IG) Punjab Inam Ghani over gang-rape of a woman at Lahore motorway, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, the senate body led by PPP Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar has issued notices to the ministry of telecommunication and IGP Punjab in the matter and directed them to appear before the meeting on 14 September.

The notice served for the meeting noted as to why Motorway Police took no action over the phone call of the woman, who sought help from the authorities when the culprits. The IG Punjab and secretary telecommunication should brief the committee on the matter.

It is pertinent to mention here that the woman, a resident of Gujranwala, was going back to the city from Lahore when her car ran out of petrol in the Gujjarpura area at the motorway on Tuesday night. She waited for her husband and called the Motorway Police’s emergency helpline 130 for help.

Read More: Mother of two children gang-raped during robbery bid in Lahore

While she was stranded on the road, two unidentified persons from the nearby area approached the car and forcefully brought the woman out of the vehicle and allegedly raped her in the nearby fields.

Police have already launched an extensive investigation into the Gujjarpura gang rape case with at least 20 teams led by the DIG Investigation Lahore probing the matter to ensure the culprits are brought to justice sooner than later.

A police official relayed that investigators have collected important evidence, including DNA samples, from the crime site. CCTV footage of the area has also been obtained with geo-fencing conducted, he added.

Comments

comments