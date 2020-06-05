ISLAMABAD: At least 15 more staffers of the Senate and National Assembly (NA) have contracted coronavirus during the last three days, ARY News reported on Friday.

The National Institute of Health – Islamabad has sent a report to the National Assembly’s Secretariat regarding the rising number of COVID-19 infections among staffs of the Parliament House.

More than 15 staff members of the National Assembly detected with coronavirus within three days.

The health authorities had conducted 110 screening tests of employees yesterday and 45 workers detected with the virus including the staffers working at the office of Senate’s deputy chairman.

The number of Parliament House staffers affected by the coronavirus had gone up to 16 after 11 more employees tested positive for the coronavirus on Thursday.

According to details, 77 samples of COVID-19 were taken, of which 16 came out positive. The NA secretariat has decided to conduct more tests of Parliament House employees.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) statistics, the coronavirus infections have reached 89,249 including 4,896 new cases across the country while the country recorded 1,838 deaths during the last 24 hours.

