ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Leader and Senator Musadik Malik said that it was an extreme surprise for them when PPP sought the support of the BAP lawmakers to bring Yousuf Raza Gilani as opposition leader in Senate, ARY NEWS reported on Tuesday.

“It was not an expected move for us and we were not expecting this at all. The entire party [PML-N) was unable to understand the move,” he said while stopping short of calling it a public betrayal from the PPP during ARY NEWS programme, Sawal Ye Hai.



He, however, said that the matter pertaining to the opposition leader in Senate would be raised at the PDM platform, where they would seek answers from the PPP regarding it.

He said that they know the four members who supported Yousuf Raza Gilani. “If they [BAP lawmakers] have switched from the treasury ranks then it is a good omen as the opposition now has the support of 57 Senators,” Musadik Malik said adding that they should not delay the no-confidence move in Senate now after getting more than a simple majority in the 100-member house.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) candidate Yousuf Raza Gilani was appointed as Opposition Leader in Senate earlier in the day after he along with the PPP leaders Rubina Khalid and Sherry Rehman had filed the application along with the signatures of a majority of the house members.

The Pakistan People’s Party claimed to gain the support of four independent senators, namely Senator, Ahmed Khan, Senator Kehda Babar, Senator Naseebullah Bazai and Senator Dilawar Khan.

On the other hand, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz had also claimed to have the support of 26 members for its candidate Azam Nazir Tarar was also backed by the PDM.

