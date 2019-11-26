Senate body passes resolutions against US intervention in CPEC affairs

ISLAMABAD: The Senate Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs has rejected the intervention of the United States (US) government into matters related to the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

A resolution tabled in the meeting of the Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs against the US intervention into CPEC affairs which was approved by the members.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi briefed the committee members over Pakistan’s reconciliatory role between Iran and Saudi Arabia. He has also apprised the latest situation of the Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir, as well as the development of Kartarpur Corridor.

The committee urged the federal government to give a clear message to the world that the country will following anyone’s instructions except its national interests.

Chairman Mushahid Hussain Sayed said that the nation is united over its stance for Kashmir issue.

Qureshi told Senate body that the federal government is formulating a strategy to summon an international conference over Kashmir and a high-level delegation will also be sent to foreign countries to highlight the humanitarian crisis.

The members of the committee also reviewed the public complaints of misconduct in Barcelona’s consul general. The committee directed to open a thorough investigation over the complaints and asked authorities to submit its report till December 15.

Moreover, the issue of nationals imprisoned into jails in foreign countries also came into discussion during the committee’s meeting.

On November 23, the Planning Ministry had rejected a US diplomat’s statement on China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

The ministry in a statement said energy projects that make up for a major share of CPEC investments have been undertaken under the IPP arrangement, which is why they put no financial liabilities on the government.

Besides, it said, 5.8 billion dollars worth of infrastructure projects have bankrolled via concessionary loans at 2.35 per cent with a tenure spanning 25 years starting from 2021. It said the first phase of CPEC focused on infrastructure development and overcoming the energy crisis, both equally vital to the growth of every economy.

