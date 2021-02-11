PBC challenges Senate open vote ordinance in SC

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) on Thursday challenged the Elections (Amendment) ordinance 2021 in the Supreme Court (SC), ARY News reported.

According to the details, the PBC filed a petition in the apex court seeking its orders to stop the government from holding the upcoming Senate election through the open ballot.

The PBC pleaded with the court to declare the presidential ordinance as null and void as it was issued after an amendment bill in this regard had been rejected.

The Senate open vote ordinance was issued when the SC was hearing a reference seeking its opinion for amendment in Section 122 (6) of the Elections Act.

Read More: JUI-F challenges Senate open vote ordinance in SC

Earlier on February 8, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam- Fazl (JUI-F) had on Monday challenged Elections (Amendment) ordinance 2021 in the Supreme Court (SC).

The move was aimed at stopping the government from holding upcoming Senate polls through open ballot.

Terming the presidential ordinance in contradiction with the constitution of Pakistan, the JUI-F had pleaded with the SC to take notice of the matter. The ordinance was based on the dishonesty of the government and should be declared null and void, the plea read.

Comments

comments