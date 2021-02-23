QUETTA: Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal on Tuesday asked Prime Minister Imran Khan to form a joint parliamentary board in Balochistan for joint strategy during Senate elections, ARY NEWS reported.

“Both PTI and BAP are not only coalition partners in the province but also in Centre,” he said while asking the prime minister to form a parliamentary board for Senate seats in Balochistan in order to get suggestions on allotting tickets.

Jam Kamal said that the board was necessary to devise a joint strategy in order to avoid wasting votes from both sides in the election process. He assured that the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) would contest the Senate elections along with all coalition partners.

It is pertinent to mention here that a total of 41 candidates had filed their nomination papers to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for 12 Senate seats from Balochistan.

According to a spokesperson of the provincial election commission, 19 candidates have filed their nomination papers for seven genera seats, eight candidates for two technocrat seats, nine for two women-specific seats and five for one reserved seat for minorities.

