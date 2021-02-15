Senate polls: ECP seeks FIA help to check dual nationality of candidates

PESHAWAR: Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) chapter has sought help from the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to check on dual nationality of the candidates contesting the upcoming Senate polls, ARY News reported on Monday, citing sources.

The list of candidates contesting polls from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has been forwarded to the FIA, said sources. The Federal Investigation Agency has started an investigation into the matter after receiving a list comprising 27 names of the candidates.

Last week, it was learned that the Senate candidates selected by various political parties in the country would have to get a clearance from National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

According to sources, the Election Commission of Pakistan will finalize lists of the candidates nominated by political parties for the election scheduled on March 03 and will send them to the NAB for a scrutiny process.

On Sunday, Election Commission of Pakistan had announced that at least 100 candidates have submitted their nomination papers so far for contesting the election on Senate vacant seats.

According to Election Commission officials, 17 candidates have filed their nomination papers from Punjab, 22 from Sindh, 30 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 25 from Balochistan and six from Islamabad.

A total of forty-eight senators will be elected this time including 12 each from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, while eleven each from Punjab and Sindh and two from Islamabad.

