Senate polls: ECP calls meeting to review horse-trading allegations

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan has summoned an important meeting on Friday to discuss the alleged use of money and horse-trading in the recent Senate elections, ARY News reported.

Sources privy to the matter informed ARY News that the ECP meeting will review the statement of Prime Minister Imran Khan in which he raised questions over the performance of ECP in view of the recent Senate elections.

The special meeting will also review the objections raised by the government in connection with the alleged horse-trading in the polls. Chief Election Commission (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja will preside over the meeting.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Imran Khan had raised questions over the performance of the Election Commission of Commission (ECP) for not taking action against individuals “buying” votes for their candidates in recently held Senate polls 2021.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had said this while addressing the nation, a day after he had decided to take a vote of confidence following the ruling party suffered a setback when its candidate Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh lost a Senate seat from Islamabad to a joint candidate of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), former premier Yousuf Raza Gilani.

‘ECP damaged democracy’

Criticizing the secret balloting, PM Imran had accused the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) of protecting those who made money during the recent Senate elections. “The secret ballot system in Senate polls has damaged the democracy,” the prime minister had said.

