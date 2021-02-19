Senate polls: ECP issues production orders for all detained lawmakers   

ISLAMABAD: In order to ensure their presence in the polling stations amid the upcoming Senate election, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday issued production orders for all the detained lawmakers, ARY News reported.

According to the details, the ECP has directed National Accountability Bureau (NAB) chairman, chief secretaries of Sindh and Punjab, and other authorities concerned to ensure the presence of detained provincial and National Assembly members in the polling stations on 3rd of March.

It is pertinent to mention here that PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif, Hamza Shahbaz, Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Pakistan Peoples Party’s (PPP) Syed Khurshid Ahmed Shah and other lawmakers were currently in NAB’s custody. Opposition Leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh was also in police custody.

Read More: ECP refuses to issue production orders for Haleem Adil Sheikh

Earlier on February 19, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had refused to issue production orders for Opposition Leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh, in connection with the upcoming Senate elections.

The matter of production orders for Haleem Adil Sheikh had been forwarded to the country’s supreme electoral body by the Election Commission of Sindh, after a plea was submitted in Sindh Assembly secretariat.

